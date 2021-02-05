DRI arrests six for evading custom duty on imported goods

Based on the tip-off, the DRI officers searched the premises of custom brokers and importers, leading to the seizure of Rs 43 lakh. (Representational)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), since Wednesday, has arrested six persons for allegedly evading custom duty on imported goods by lowering their value, causing a revenue loss of Rs 145 crore to the Union government.

DRI officers said that they received a tip-off that some traders are working with customs clearing agents in getting the Chinese accessories to Mumbai by using fake and non-existing import-export codes.

“They would make invoices in which they would mention the value of the goods, which will be much lower than the actual amount, helping in either evading or lowering the custom duty charges,” said an officer.

The six traders arrested have been identified as Kailash Mali, Suresh Mali, Malaram Bishnoi, Vijay Mahajan, Jason Ram and Narsiram Choudhary. “They were also using fake or non-existing import-export codes to bring these goods into our country,” the officer added.

Based on the tip-off, the DRI officers searched the premises of custom brokers and importers, leading to the seizure of Rs 43 lakh, huge stock of imported goods and other important documents.