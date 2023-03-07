DRI arrests 2 Nigerian nationals in Mumbai, seize 167 cocaine-filled capsules from them

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Tuesday arrested two Nigerian nationals for allegedly trying to smuggle in 2.976 kg cocaine into the country a few days back. The DRI officials said the seized cocaine is worth Rs 29.76 crore in the illicit international market and added the contraband was concealed in 167 capsules that the two arrested persons had ingested.

According to the DRI officials, they had received a tip-off that two persons from Nigeria were planning to smuggle cocaine in large quantities into India. “We were also told that the two persons were travelling from Lagos to Mumbai via Addis Ababa,” said an officer.

Accordingly, surveillance was mounted by a team of officers from DRI at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The two suspected passengers were then intercepted by the team of DRI officers Friday following which their bags and whole body were checked but the DRI officials could not find anything.

Subsequently, the officials suspected that the two passengers would have concealed the NDPS substance by body packing and hence they were produced before the court and permission to conduct medical examination was sought.

“We got the permission from the court after which their medical examination confirmed that the two passengers had ingested capsules containing some substance,” said a DRI official.

The two passengers later purged 167 capsules over three days. The contraband which was concealed in the capsules were tested with the help of NDPS kits. “It tested positive for cocaine,” said an officer adding, “A total of 2.976 kg of cocaine has been seized under NDPS Act, 1985.”

Both the passengers were arrested and produced before court Tuesday and forwarded to judicial custody.