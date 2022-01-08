Dreaded gangster Uday Pathak sends extortion letter by post, booked

Dreaded gangster, Uday Pathak, 52, infamous for the Kurar quadruple murders in 2011 for which he continues to stay in prison as an undertrial, has been booked for extorting and threatening to kill an imitation jeweler from Kurar in Malad (east). Incidentally, Pathak was arrested in 2020 along with his aides for conspiring a firing at the same jeweler’s shop. Back then he was also booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA). Pathak has 15 crime cases against him including atleast four cases in the last 10 years which include murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

On Thursday, the 53-year-old complainant approached the Kurar police station alleging a postman dropped an envelope at his imitation jewelry shop when he was working there with his son. The letter stated that Uday Pathak, Rahul Mantri, Vicki Pise are angry with him as he did not pay them Rs 1 crore extortion money in 2020. The letter asked him to meet Pathak and pay up Rs 1 crore failing which he will be bumped off.

The complainant started his shop in Shivaji nagar, Kurar back in 1998. He knows Pathak who has been staying there since his childhood. The complainant told police that local traders are scared of him and he used to collect haftas from them. Out of fear the complainant had paid haftas but later stopped paying up.

On February 1, 2020, while the complainant’s son was at the shop, a shooter from Pathak’s gang fired at his shop and his son luckily escaped the attack. The shooter also fired at the shop of two real-estate developers who own a chain of 12 medical shops. None were hurt. Back then Pathak and nine of his gang members were arrested by Kurar police including the above-mentioned accused. An excerpt from the letter reads, “Jai Mata Di. Wish you a happy new year. Next time the bullet will not hit the cupboard it will hit you on your head. This time I am sending a letter by post but next time I will send the bullet directly.”

A police officer who had booked Pathak under MCOCA said, “He knows he will never come out of jail so he is trying to run his nefarious activities from inside the jail,” A FIR is lodged against Pathak and others under sections 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) 506 (2) (If threat be to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of IPC.