Draft time-bound plan to promote agri start-ups: Uddhav to officials

Monday, August 31, 2020
By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: September 1, 2020 3:58:23 am
Uddhav Thackeray, agricultural start-ups, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsThe CM stressed on the need for strengthening post-harvest infrastructure. “Post-harvest management is very important. Proper planning should be done to increase investment in infrastructure,” he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday instructed officials to chart out a time-bound plan to promote agricultural start-ups, farmers producers companies and farmers groups with the motto of saleable produce.

Thackeray held a review meeting of the agriculture department and instructed officials from agriculture, co-operation and marketing department to draft the plan immediately. “The crops should be planned division-wise and marketing plan should be prepared accordingly,” said Thackeray, adding farmers will get personal benefit and profit if a system is set up to get guaranteed price for their crops.

The CM stressed on the need for strengthening post-harvest infrastructure. “Post-harvest management is very important. Proper planning should be done to increase investment in infrastructure,” he said.

