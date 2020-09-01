Draft time-bound plan to promote agri start-ups: Uddhav to officials

The CM stressed on the need for strengthening post-harvest infrastructure. “Post-harvest management is very important. Proper planning should be done to increase investment in infrastructure,” he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday instructed officials to chart out a time-bound plan to promote agricultural start-ups, farmers producers companies and farmers groups with the motto of saleable produce.

Thackeray held a review meeting of the agriculture department and instructed officials from agriculture, co-operation and marketing department to draft the plan immediately. “The crops should be planned division-wise and marketing plan should be prepared accordingly,” said Thackeray, adding farmers will get personal benefit and profit if a system is set up to get guaranteed price for their crops.

The CM stressed on the need for strengthening post-harvest infrastructure. “Post-harvest management is very important. Proper planning should be done to increase investment in infrastructure,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.