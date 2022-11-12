scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Dr. Thejo kumari Amudala gets Dadasaheb Phalke icon award 2022

The event organised in Mumbai was attended by several awardees, bollywood celebrities, politicians and renowned entrepreneurs.

Dr. Thejo kumari Amudala

An entrepreneur and Taj Mrs Universe winner 2022, Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala has been awarded Dadasahep Phalke icon award for the year 2022.

The event organised in Mumbai was attended by several awardees, bollywood celebrities, politicians and renowned entrepreneurs.

More from Mumbai

Dr. Amudala has proved herself in each and every sort of social activity that she has taken part in. The entire Andra Pardesh and Telanga State has given her that honour and credibility for her grand level of social activities. She was also awarded Jawaharlal Nehru award recently.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Isudan Gadhvi Interview: ‘We are not the Congress. We’ve forc...Premium
Isudan Gadhvi Interview: ‘We are not the Congress. We’ve forc...
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...Premium
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 04:23:16 am
Next Story

Emotional reunion for Class of 1974: ‘What do you call a President?’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close