Dr. Thejo kumari Amudala gets Dadasaheb Phalke icon award 2022

An entrepreneur and Taj Mrs Universe winner 2022, Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala has been awarded Dadasahep Phalke icon award for the year 2022.

The event organised in Mumbai was attended by several awardees, bollywood celebrities, politicians and renowned entrepreneurs.

Dr. Amudala has proved herself in each and every sort of social activity that she has taken part in. The entire Andra Pardesh and Telanga State has given her that honour and credibility for her grand level of social activities. She was also awarded Jawaharlal Nehru award recently.