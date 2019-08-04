Book on health and wellness by Dr Sujata Kelkar Shetty launched in Mumbai

STATING THAT good health does not mean absence of disease, but presence of a well being, biological scientist Dr Sujata Kelkar Shetty launched her book on health and wellness in Mumbai on Saturday.

Titled 99 Not Out, the book is a culmination of research that led to 29 wellness principles for mind, body and soul. Shetty has researched on the subject for the last 10 years. “Both acute and chronic stress affects immunological functions… Prevention is the only solution to strengthen mind, body and soul,” she said. In Japan, she added, while the average life span is 86, in India, it is 68, though the figure has doubled in the last few decades. The book provides research on how healthy lifestyle, for both mind and body, has an impact on longevity.

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who launched the book, said, “Just like cigarettes will affect the lungs, thoughts affect how our mind works.” Claiming that humour acts like a shock absorbent in a car, he added: “Humour is necessary to see the funny side of the world even during distress.”

The event, held at Nehru Centre, saw a light moment when both Shetty and Akhtar disagreed on spirit and faith, while discussing their perception about faith in a superpower. “Several doctors agree that a patient’s faith, not just in God but also the doctor, helps cure faster,” Shetty said. To which, Akhtar said: “In that case, people of tremendous faith should live longer, but they don’t.”

The book has found the positive effect of laughter clubs. “Laughter also improves cancer-fighting capability,” Shetty said. The book also deals with role of proteins, vitamins and sleep in a healthier life. Dr Farukh Udwadia, who wrote the foreword, said the book talks about rejuvenation.

The event was attended by several doctors, Bollywood actor Lara Dutta, Shetty’s father and noted economist Vijay Kelkar, and tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi.