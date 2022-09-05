scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Dr Santosh Ansumali bags IIT-Bombay’s International Award for Excellence in Research in Engineering and Technology

Dr Ansumali is a professor of engineering mechanics at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in Bengaluru.

Dr Santosh Ansumali, a professor of engineering mechanics at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre has been selected for Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay's International Award for Excellence in Research in Engineering and Technology. (Photo source: FB/ IIT Bombay)

Dr Santosh Ansumali, a professor of engineering mechanics at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in Bengaluru, has been selected for Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay’s International Award for Excellence in Research in Engineering and Technology.

 The director of IIT Bombay, Subhasis Chaudhuri, made the announcement on social media on Monday. “The award recognises outstanding contributions from researchers in the developing countries of the south and southeast Asia region in the field of engineering and technology. This award was instituted by our distinguished alumni Santanu Rastogi and Sandeep Naik,” Prof Chaudhuri wrote.

A jury of Dr K Vijayraghavan, Dr Ramgopal Rao (former director of IIT Delhi), Dr S Chandrashekhar (secretary at the Department of Science and Technology) and Dr Jayati Murthy (president-designate of Oregon State University) declared Dr Ansumali as the first recipient of the award.

 The award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation. It was conferred on Dr Ansumali on Teachers’ Day. He will deliver a lecture outlining his work on Tuesday.

 Fifteen professors from IIT Bombay will be conferred with the Professor S P Sukhatme Excellence in Teaching Award for 2022 by Dr Gagandeep Kang, chief guest for the Teachers’ Day programme on Monday afternoon at the Powai institute.
The awardees were selected on the basis of student feedback from over 10 years.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 04:19:00 pm
