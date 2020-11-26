Dr Sanjay Oak resigns from post of CEO of Prince Aly Khan Hospital

Maharashtra Covid task force chief, Dr Sanjay Oak. (Source: Twitter/DrSanjayOak1)

Head of the state Covid task force, Dr Sanjay Oak, has resigned from the post of CEO of Prince Aly Khan Hospital, citing prolonged post-Covid complications that made daily duties as CEO difficult to handle.

A spokesperson from the hospital said Oak was suffering from “long Covid”, a condition now common during the recovery phase of the Covid-19 infection in which a patient suffers from prolonged fatigue, anxiety, and complications due to the virus.

“He had been thinking about resigning for some time, but we were not accepting his resignation. Finally, for the sake of his health, the board accepted his resignation,” said Amin Manekia, chairperson of Aga Khan Heath Services that runs the hospital.

On Tuesday, Manekia wrote to the board of directors and hospital consultants informing them about Oak’s resignation. Dr Shabana Khan has taken over as interim CEO.

A hospital spokesperson said Oak was unable to work full time after contracting the infection and found routine duties difficult to perform. He contracted Covid-19 in June and required hospitalisation twice. Initially, he was admitted to Prince Aly hospital. Some days after he was discharged, he collapsed again and was rushed to Fortis hospital in Mulund.

“Since four months I have chest problems, and difficulty in walking up and down,” Oak told The Indian Express. He added that his condition improved in October and in the early days of November. But a recent CT scan, he said, showed that his lungs were not in a good condition.

‘Long Covid’, as cases are now being termed globally, leaves a patient in a debilitating state. Several complain of breathlessness for months, weakness, neuropsychiatric issues and problems with heart, kidney and lungs.

Oak will continue to hold charge of the state task force. He plans to devote two to three hours every morning to the task force work.

He was formerly the dean in KEM hospital and worked with the BMC for 23 years. He resigned from KEM abruptly after he was engulfed in a controversy related to MRI machine procurement in hospital. He then worked as vice-chancellor in DY Patil University.

