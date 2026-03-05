PhD in English, Ambedkarite activist and firebrand orator: Meet Jyoti Waghmare, Shinde Sena’s Rajya Sabha candidate

Seeking to project a highly educated Dalit woman leader from western rural Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Thursday nominated party spokesperson Dr Jyoti Waghmare as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Maharashtra, taking the total number of candidates in the fray to seven for the seven seats to be filled.
Waghmare, an academic and Ambedkarite activist from Solapur, has emerged as a prominent spokesperson of the party since joining the Shinde camp in April 2023 following the split in the Shiv Sena. She currently serves as the party’s state spokesperson and district contact chief for Dharashiv.
As the party spokesperson, she has been regularly taking on the rival Sena UBT leaders on several issues, and if she wins, she will be sitting opposite the rival Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, in the upper house.
Dr Waghmare holds a PhD in English literature and has more than a decade of experience as a college professor. She was a faculty member at Walchand College in Solapur for a period. During her academic years, she secured 84 per cent marks in the SSC examination, stood first among backward class students in the Pune division in the HSC examination, and also topped the state in the subject of Ardhamagadhi. She has also received a state-level first prize for research on women’s issues. She is proficient in Marathi, Hindi, English, Telugu and Kannada.
Social and family background
Waghmare is known as an active face of the Ambedkarite movement in Solapur. Her father, Nagnath Waghmare, was associated with the Dalit Panther movement and later served as a corporator in the Solapur Municipal Corporation.
According to party leaders, she began her social activism through the human rights campaign, the Vidrohi cultural movement and Ambedkarite organisations. She has also briefly worked as a news presenter earlier in her career.
Over the years, Waghmare has delivered lectures across Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on the ideas and legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Basaveshwar, focusing on social reform and constitutional values.
Story continues below this ad
Rise in Shinde-led Sena
After joining the Shinde-led Sena in April 2023, Waghmare quickly emerged as one of the party’s prominent spokespersons, frequently representing its position in television debates and public forums. She has also addressed the party’s Dussehra rallies and is known for her sharp attacks on leaders of the Uddhav-led Sena (UBT), including Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Sushma Andhare.
Party leaders said her candidature reflects the Sena’s attempt to project a highly educated woman leader from the Dalit community with a grassroots base in Solapur and western Maharashtra.
With Waghmare’s nomination, seven candidates are currently in the fray for the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra, making the election likely to be uncontested if no additional nominations are filed.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau.
Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai.
Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including:
Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles.
Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability).
Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development.
Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments.
Experience
Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting.
Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism.
Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra.
He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More