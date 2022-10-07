Dr Homi Bhabha state varsity holds first convocation

The first convocation ceremony of the Dr Homi Bhabha State University, Maharashtra’s first cluster university, was held on Thursday at the Cawasji Jahangir Convocation Hall of University of Mumbai.’

In all, 413 students were awarded degrees at the convocation. Thirteen students received gold medals and certificates of merits were also given.

The convocation was attended by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his capacity of Chancellor of public universities in the state, former state Lokayukta Justice M L Tahaliyani and Vice- Chancellor Dr Rajanish Kamat, along with other authorities of the university.

At 260, the most number of degrees were conferred on students from the Institute of Science — one of the four colleges earlier under Mumbai University that were combined to form the cluster university.