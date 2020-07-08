Mumbai: Flower pots vandalised at Dr Ambedkar’s residence Rajgruha

Rajgruha was built in the 1930s, when Ambedkar had settled in Mumbai. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) Rajgruha was built in the 1930s, when Ambedkar had settled in Mumbai. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Unidentified men upturned and damaged flower pots at Rajgruha, the residence of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, in Dadar’s Hindu Colony on Tuesday.

Caretakers of the three-storey building, which houses a heritage museum and memorial, informed police after the offenders trespassed into the compound at 6 pm and caused minor damage.

Officers at Matunga police station blamed the vandalism on “drug peddlers” in the locality. “The museum has been shut for public since the lockdown. Minor damage was caused by the offenders, and the caretakers did not lodge a complaint,” said an officer.

Political leaders condemned the incident, with state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh saying that the incident was being probed.

“The attack from some unidentified men on Dr Ambedkar’s residence in Dadar ‘Rajgruh’ is condemnable. The police are probing the matter and strict action will be taken against the guilty,” Deshmukh tweeted.

Prakash Ambedkar, the president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and grandson of Dr Ambedkar, also appealed for peace and asked his supporters to refrain from gathering outside the bungalow.

The three-storeyed structure was built in the 1930s, when Ambedkar had settled in Mumbai

The ground floor of the structure serves as a memorial and museum displaying Dr Ambedkar’s personal belongings. One floor is occupied by the Ambedkar family.

