Online, live broadcast: Dr Ambedkar’s death anniversary event at Chaityabhoomi today

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956 after a brief illness.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct a live broadcast and give online access to Chaityabhoomi for citizens to observe the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6. Every year, lakhs of people gather at Shivaji Park to commemorate Ambedkar’s death anniversary, but due to the pandemic, the civic body will not provide civic amenities to people at Shivaji Park, this year.

BMC has also temporarily shut Global Vipassana Pagoda at Gorai between December 5 and 7. The pagoda is a meditation centre and a monument built as a tribute to Lord Buddha near Gorai beach. Hundreds of Ambedkar followers who visit his memorial at Dadar in Mumbai on December 6, also visit the pagoda.

Like every year, flowers will be showered by helicopter at Chaityabhoomi on the day of Mahaparinirvana. The programmes at Chaityabhoomi will be telecast live from from 7.45 am to 9 pm on Doordarshan, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Only government dignitaries can visit the site to pay homage.

In a video address to the citizens, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “This year, on December 6, I will request all citizens to not have gatherings anywhere that might help Covid-19 spread. Instead, we should continue wearing masks, maintain social distancing and maintain all type of hygiene to control the spread of Covid-19.”

Every year, lakhs of followers from across the country arrive in the city, starting December 1. Around 500 stalls are set up for selling books, lamps, calendars, decorations, posters, T-shirts, watches carrying Ambedkar’s image near the memorial. Over 100 CCTV cameras are installed for a week to monitor the crowd. BMC also sets up night stalls for followers travelling from across the country. However, no such arrangements will be made this year.

