‘Dowry demand not met’, man calls off wedding; three booked

THE MUMBAI Police has booked a bank employee for calling off his wedding allegedly after his dowry demands weren’t met. Bhoiwada police has booked the man, his brother and mother under Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, for allegedly demanding a 46-gram bracelet from the bride’s family.

The father of the 29-year-old woman filed a complaint on Sunday. “…We had contacted Sachin Paralkar’s family through a friend and a meeting was fixed at Star Mall in Dadar on November 25, last year.”

Later, both the families met to finalise engagement date. “During the discussion, Paralkar’s family demanded four gold rings and five silver utensils, and asked us to bear the wedding expenses. We agreed and the two were engaged on January 27,” the complainant told the police.

The two were supposed to get married on April 28, said the complainant. The bride’s father further claimed that while the wedding preparations were on — invitation cards had been printed and a banquet hall was booked — the groom called off the wedding.

“On March 17, when Paralkar and I went to collect the invitation card from the printer, he indirectly asked me about the dowry. He claimed to have discussed the matter with my daughter earlier. He started asking for a 46-gram bracelet, instead of an 11-gram one,” added the complainant.

On March 25, Paralkar called the complainant and insisted on a 46-gram bracelet. He even threatened to call off the wedding, said the police.

“After I told him (Paralkar) that I won’t be able to give him a 46-gram gold bracelet, Paralkar said he will have to discuss the issue with his mother. Later that day, I received a call from his brother, who said that I should fulfil Paralkar’s demands,” said the complainant. The complaint also stated that the bride had also contacted Paralkar and tried to convince him but he refused to budge.

Later, Paralkar stopped answering her calls, following which her father filed a complaint. Deputy Commissioner of Police N Ambika confirmed that the case has been registered. The police said the trio have applied for anticipatory bail.

