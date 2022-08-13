scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Double murder: Non-bailable warrant issued against Chintan Upadhyay

Upadhyay is facing allegations of murdering his wife, artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer, Haresh Bhambhani.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 13, 2022 12:38:14 am
When the hearing began on Friday, neither Upadhyay nor his lawyer was present in court. An exemption application on his behalf was filed by a lawyer of a co-accused. (File)

A SESSIONS court Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against artist Chintan Upadhyay for non-appearance before it, but subsequently ordered for its execution to be kept pending after the actor’s lawyer assured the court that he will be present on the next date.

Upadhyay is facing allegations of murdering his wife, artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer, Haresh Bhambhani.

When the hearing began on Friday, neither Upadhyay nor his lawyer was present in court. An exemption application on his behalf was filed by a lawyer of a co-accused.

The court said that while a prosecution witness was present, the testimony could not be recorded in the accused’s absence. The court said that the Supreme Court had directed to expedite the case and hence an adjournment cannot be granted.

More from Mumbai

Subsequently, Upadhyay’s lawyer appeared before the court and filed an application to cancel the warrant. The court said that relying on the lawyer’s assurance to keep Upadhyay present during the next date of hearing it ordered the warrant be kept pending.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 12:38:14 am

