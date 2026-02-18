DoT directs Navi Mumbai airport to grant Right of Way to telecom operators

The Department of Telecommunications has directed the Navi Mumbai International Airport to grant Right of Way permissions to telecom service providers, clearing a key hurdle in a months long dispute over network access inside the airport premises.
In a letter dated February 16 to Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airports Holdings Limited, which operates the airport, the DoT said the airport must comply with the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications Right of Way Rules, 2024 while processing applications from telecom operators seeking to establish infrastructure.
“You are requested to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024 while processing applications for grant of RoW permissions within your premises, and to take necessary action to facilitate establishment of telecom infrastructure in accordance with the statutory framework,” the letter said.
The intervention follows complaints by the Cellular Operators Association of India in December 2025. The industry body, representing Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, had raised concerns about difficulties in setting up telecom infrastructure at the airport.
NMIA had deployed an in building solution neutral telecom network, which operators could use to provide connectivity. However, telecom companies claimed the airport demanded Rs 44.16 crore per year from each operator to use the network, which they described as excessive. They said setting up their own infrastructure would be cheaper. The airport denied the charge, saying its rates were in line with other PPP airports.
The dispute resulted in limited mobile network coverage inside the airport, with passengers largely dependent on WiFi, affecting services such as app based taxi coordination.
In its letter, the DoT noted that the Telecommunications Act, 2023 read with the Telecommunications Right of Way Rules, 2024 provides a statutory framework for grant of Right of Way permissions to licensed service providers and mandates non discriminatory, fair and transparent processing of applications within prescribed timelines.
Story continues below this ad
By categorising the airport as a public entity under the Act, the DoT has clarified that it falls within the scope of the Right of Way framework.
A response from NMIA is awaited. A source said Airtel has begun trial runs of its network at the airport, along with BSNL.
A similar dispute over telecom access is also unfolding along the underground Metro 3 corridor.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
... Read More