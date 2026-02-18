DoT directs Navi Mumbai airport to grant Right of Way to telecom operators

A response from NMIA is awaited. A source said Airtel has begun trial runs of its network at the airport, along with BSNL.

The Department of Telecommunications has directed the Navi Mumbai International Airport to grant Right of Way permissions to telecom service providers, clearing a key hurdle in a months long dispute over network access inside the airport premises.

In a letter dated February 16 to Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airports Holdings Limited, which operates the airport, the DoT said the airport must comply with the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications Right of Way Rules, 2024 while processing applications from telecom operators seeking to establish infrastructure.

“You are requested to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024 while processing applications for grant of RoW permissions within your premises, and to take necessary action to facilitate establishment of telecom infrastructure in accordance with the statutory framework,” the letter said.