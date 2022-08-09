Doppler radar remains defunct; forecast not impacted: Meteorological dept

August 9, 2022 1:05:52 am
THE DOPPLER radar—which surveys weather patterns, and forecasts— situated at Colaba continued to remain suspended. The radar installed in 2010 at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Colaba in South Mumbai has seen frequent breakdowns in the last four years and has remained defunct since July, the start of the monsoon season this year.
It can carry out weather surveillance up to 450-500 km radius and is crucial for gauging the intensity of rainfall and impact area in the city in real-time.
Surface rainfall intensity (SRI), a feature of the radar, helps to measure the speed of approaching clouds, height, the time in which the clouds will bring rain to the city, the amount of rainfall the approaching clouds hold and predict the precipitation accumulation, which can help the BMC issue specific warnings about areas that may flood.
However, the IMD maintained that the forecast was not impacted by the defunct radar. “C-band DWR in Mumbai (Veravali) is already operational. Besides, we have a good observational network, high-resolution satellite products, various model guidance, climatological information etc,” said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, scientist and head at IMD Mumbai.
Subscriber Only Stories
Earlier, the radar was down a day before extremely severe cyclonic storm Taukate brushed Mumbai coast in May last year. It was also down a day before severe cyclonic storm Nisarga brushed past Mumbai on June 2 in 2020. During June and July 2019, when the city witnessed extremely heavy rain, the radar was dysfunctional on both occasions. It was also shut on December 4, 2017, when Cyclone ockhi brushed past the Mumbai coast.
A Doppler radar is also efficient in tracking clouds that cause thunderstorms. Real-time forecasting helps give out accurate information on areas where it may rain heavily.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Recipe for Gold: Ice baths for Lakshya, brother’s rice & dal for Satwik, Lamb for Chirag, Nandos’ grilled chicken, and manic ab workouts + Italian for Sindhu
MGIS complies with policy for kids from municipal schools: AMC school board
Proceedings under PMLA cannot continue if no scheduled offence, says court
Tazia procession today in Surat, traffic restrictions in place
No update from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu on implementation of NEP 2020: Govt in Lok Sabha
Lumpy Skin Disease: 131 more cattle deaths, toll rises to 2,633 in Gujarat
JEE-Main: Two from Gujarat in top 100 ranks
Five-day event: DefExpo 2022 to be held in Gandhinagar from Oct 18
Arvind Kejriwal in Palanpur tomorrow, third visit to state in 10 days
Congress slams ED move to issue Kharge summons during House session
Redeveloped Parimal garden to be open to public today
Maharahstra: Monsoon session to begin on August 17