Door-to-door vaccination not possible, will lead to wastage: MoHFW to Bombay HC

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that there cannot be a door-to-door vaccination policy as it would lead to ‘high vaccine wastage and contamination leading to reduction in efficacy,’ and that the protocols pertaining to physical distancing and infection prevention, including 30-minute observation period cannot be followed.

The ministry, on Tuesday, through its under secretary Satyendra Singh filed an affidavit in reply to a PIL filed by Mumbai-based lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari seeking directions to the Centre, the Maharashtra government and the BMC to provide door-to-door vaccination facility for people over 75 years of age, the specially-abled and the bed-ridden.

However, the ministry said that there is no mandatory requirement for Intensive Care Units (ICUs) for administration of Covid-19 vaccines, as occurrence of severe effect on beneficiaries was ‘very rare.’

It also said that on the requests made by various state governments, more centres have been approved to be used as Covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVC) for special consideration of senior citizens.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni on April 9 had asked the Centre and state government to file an affidavit on vaccination protocols and whether senior citizens can avail a door-to-door drive

After the Central government lawyer, on April 9 submitted that the government did not have any policy for door-to-door vaccination, the Court had asked it to state the reasons for the same. Moreover, maintaining that the President of India and the Prime Minister have gone to hospitals to get their Covid-19 jabs, the Court had also asked the Centre and state government how some political leaders are getting shots at their homes if there was no “door-to-door” policy for the same.

In its affidavit, MoHFW stated that the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 has been guiding all aspects of vaccination drive in the country.

Enumerating the reasons for not having a door-to-door policy for Covid-19 vaccines, the affidavit stated that in case of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI), there might be a delay in reaching the health facility and managing that case may not be as per requirement.

Moreover, it said that it might be challenging to ensure that the beneficiary of vaccination is under observation for at least 30 minutes after vaccination.

The affidavit said that door-to-door policy was not formed as in such cases, the vaccine might be placed in and out of the ‘vaccine carrier’ for each vaccination, thereby increasing the chances of contamination and exposure beyond recommended temperature. “It would affect the vaccine efficacy and cause AEFIs, which will reduce the confidence of people in the vaccines,” the MoHFW said.

Also Read | Covaxin neutralises double mutant strain of SARS-CoV-2: ICMR study

The ministry said that another reason was high vaccine wastage due to increased time going from door to door, taking more time for reaching out to reach the beneficiary. Moreover, following protocols for physical distancing and infection prevention and control might not be possible during the door-to-door campaign, the affidavit said.

Responding to the Court’s query as to whether there is a mandatory requirement of ICU for administration of vaccine, the MoHFW stated, “The occurrence of serious/severe AEFI is very rare, which may not necessarily require admission into ICU. Hence, there is no such requirement for an ICU for administration of vaccines.”

It also said that the Ministry has issued guidelines for using government sub-health centres to be made Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) and that private health facilities empanelled under government schemes may also be designated as CVCs. The MoHFW added that the requests made by state governments for more vaccination centres facilitating ‘target population’ with ‘special consideration for the elderly’ have been approved.

The HC is likely to hear the PIL this week.