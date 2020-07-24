Don’t waste time in taking action for violations in disposal of Covid-19 biomedical waste: Bombay HC to MPCB

The PIL further said that KDMC has not been implementing Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules and also Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines pertaining to disposal of Covid related waste. (Representational) The PIL further said that KDMC has not been implementing Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules and also Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines pertaining to disposal of Covid related waste. (Representational)

The Bombay High Court Friday directed all stakeholders, including the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Municipal Corporations and other civic bodies, to follow rules and guidelines pertaining to disposal of biomedical waste generated from Covid-19 centres, isolation wards or quarantine facilities.

The court also directed the MPCB to “not waste any time in taking action against the concerned stakeholder in case of violation’ in disposal of biomedical waste arising out of Covid-19 facilities.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar on Friday heard and disposed of a PIL filed by activist Kishor Ramesh Sohoni, through advocate Sadhana Kumar, seeking directives to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to stop dumping “untreated” Covid-19 bio-medical waste at Adharwadi dumping ground.

The plea stated, “The authorities have been dumping bio medical waste from COVID 19 hospitals without treating the same. The bio-medical waste of COVID 19 hospitals are directly being dumped regularly in the Aadharwadi dumping ground, which is very dangerous considering the spread and intensity of the COVID 19.”

The PIL further said that KDMC has not been implementing Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules and also Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines pertaining to disposal of Covid related waste.

The MPCB had told the High Court on July 14 that 30 common treatment facilities have been set up across 36 districts of the state for scientific disposal of the bio-medical waste generated from Covid-19 centres, isolation wards and quarantine facilities.

It added that 82 per cent of the urban local bodies in the state have set up separate teams for the collection of Covid-19 waste.

On Friday, advocate Sharmila Deshmukh for MPCB argued that the plea was maintainable and the concerns could have been raised before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and said that it had issued showcause to KDMC. However, the court said it would entertain the plea as an exceptional case since it raised an important issue of Covid-19 biomedical waste disposal.

Moreover, KDMC had submitted a response to the plea through its Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi opposing the plea and said the allegations made in PIL were incorrect and that biomedical waste was collected separately and treated at a biomedical waste disposal plant and sought to dismiss the plea.

After hearing submissions, the bench refused to pass observations on alleged instances of violation raised by petitioner and noted: “No gainsaying that state, KDMC, MPCB have obligatory duty to follow the Biomedical Waste Rules 2016 In view thereof, we direct all stakeholders shall take all measures necessary to spread contagion from biomedical waste and for that treat and dispose it as per guidelines”.

It added: “In the event, if MPCB finds any further incident that biomedical waste was not disposed of as per rules, it shall not waste time to take action against the concerned authority/stakeholder.”

With these directions, the court disposed of the PIL.

