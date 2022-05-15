Don’t underestimate my political weight, will bring down ‘Babri power structure’ in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis warned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday not to underestimate his political weight, adding that he would soon demolish the ‘Babri Power Structure’ in the state.

At a public rally held in Goregaon, Fadnavis mounted a blistering attack on the MVA government and especially Thackeray, in what seemed to be a counter to the chief minister’s taunts made during the BKC rally Saturday.

Fadnavis said, “Uddhavji mocked my kar seva and role in Babri structure demolition. He ridiculed me for being heavyweight. And said if I had stepped on Babri mosque, it would have automatically come down.”

“I would like to thank Thackeray for showing such confidence in me,” Fadnavis added in a sarcastic tone.

He further said, “Yes, when I participated in the Ayodhya movement, I was already the youngest elected corporator aged 21. My weight was 128 kg. And now I am 102 kg. I would like to warn Thackeray. ‘Don’t underestimate my political weight. I assure you I will bring down the Babri Power Structure in Maharashtra.’”

The former chief minister said, “Thackeray is perhaps the only CM in the country who feels PM meetings are for entertainment. Not surprisingly then, Uddhav Thackeray has been running the state government like IPL. Basking in power to enjoy and entertain himself.

“In the last two-and-a-half years, when more than one-and-a-half lakh people died owing to Covid, farmers were reeling under financial crisis and committing suicides, migrants were being driven out of cities and left starving, Thackeray was basking in the comforts of his palatial home. He is perhaps the only CM who did not step out of his house in the last two years.”

Countering the Shiv Sena’s charge that the BJP was trying to break Mumbai from Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, “It is a false campaign against the BJP and the Centre. Mumbai was, is and will remain an integral part of Maharashtra.”

“We are talking of Mumbai’s transformation by dislodging the corrupt Shiv Sena rule in the BMC. We want to provide relief to Mumbaikars who have been ruthlessly looted by the Shiv Sena in the last several years,” he added.

During his rally, Fadnavis compared Bal Thackeray’s Hindutva with Uddhav Thackeray’s Hindutva.

“The Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray never compromised on Hindutva. Whereas, Uddhav Thackeray compromised Hindutva to retain seat of power,” he said.

“Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana have been arrested under sedition charges for chanting Hanuman Chalisa and locked up in prisons. But when AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi paid respect at Aurangazeb’s tomb, Uddhav Thackeray showed no courage to arrest him under sedition charges. Earlier, Usmani Shergil held a public rally and spoke against the country… The Thackeray government remained a silent spectator,” Fadnavis said.

The opposition leader further said, “I have often said that the BJP-NCP alliance was a mistake. But even if the alliance had worked, I would have guaranteed that there was no scope for accommodating any Dawood Ibrahim associate. Instead, I would have preferred to remain out of power.”

“Thackeray has compromised and retained Nawab Malik even after knowing about his deals and association with Dawood Ibrahim associates. Thackeray has compromised Hindutva to please Congress and its high command Sonia Gandhi so that they don’t withdraw support to the three-party coalition,” said Fadnavis.