Don’t show affiliation to any religious practice, cops told as Ganpati videos go viral

After several videos went viral showing policemen deployed on bandobast duty dancing during Ganpati processions, the Maharashtra Police has come out with instructions stating that members of the force should not be part of any public display of religious activities when they are on duty.

In some cases, policemen were also found giving speeches and talking about their personal beliefs, which led the top brass to pass down the instructions to the force.

A senior IPS officer said, “Some instances have come to light where policemen dressed in their uniforms have been seen dancing in Ganpati processions. Several clips had surfaced on social media where policemen across the state including Kolhapur, Pune and Mumbai city were seen dancing with revelers and in one instance, cops were sitting on the shoulders of revelers while dancing. This is not appropriate as a cop while on duty cannot show affiliation to any religious practise.”