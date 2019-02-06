Don’t shift Vikhroli residents to Mahul transit accommodation till plea heard, HC tells BMC

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday directed the BMC not to shift residents of a building in Vikhroli to transit accommodation in Mahul until their petition is heard.

Advertising

The residents were to be relocated while their building is under reconstruction. Since late 2018, hundreds of residents of Mahul have been protesting the high levels of pollution and poor living conditions in their vicinity.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Sambhaji Athwale and 18 others residing in building 1 of Mahanagarpalika Colony in Vikhroli Parksite.

They were challenging an eviction notice issued by the assistant municipal commissioner of N Ward, whereby they were to be shifted to Mahul, as their dilapidated building is to be redeveloped. The petition said Mahul is a “highly polluted area” and “unfit for habitation”. There are about 40 tenants in the building.

The petition stated that the structures of the building are in a repairable condition and there is no need for demolition. It added that the residents are opposed to being forcibly rehabilitated in Mahul, due to air pollution in the region that the National Green Tribunal has taken note of.

Advocate Ankit Kulkarni, who represented the petitioners, told the court that the project-affected persons have lived in the building for more than 20 years, and are now being evicted and relocated in Eversmile Complex in Mahul, which is an “uninhabitable area for reasons of environmental pollution and lack of public amenities”.

He added that an HC order from last year had held that “no citizen or project affected person can be forced to shift to the residential premises at Mahul, Chembur”.

The lawyer appearing for the municipality told the court that the mater should be heard along with a similar petition to be heard on February 11. The counsel said that she will inform the BMC not to undertake any demolition work till then.

Advertising

A Division Bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre directed the BMC not to undertake any demolition work till February 11 and not to shift the tenants to Mahul.