‘Don’t send ministers to Belgavi’: Karnataka CM urges Maharashtra

State ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai are set to meet activists of Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti — which has been spearheading the movement to merge Belagavi with Maharashtra — at Belagavi in Karnataka on December 6.

As per the earlier schedule, the two ministers were supposed to visit Belagavi, earlier known as Belgaum, on December 3.

In a tweet in Marathi, Patil said some Ambedkarite organisations have urged them to remain present in Belagavi on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. So, instead of December 3, he and Desai will be in Belagavi on December 6.

Amid the border dispute between the two states, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said it was not good for the two Maharashtra ministers to visit Belagavi.

Patil and Desai have been appointed to tackle the border issue with their legal team and plan to visit Belagavi. Their visit is taking place when the Maharashtra government’s petition regarding Belagavi was heard recently in the Supreme Court.

“Already our chief secretary has written to the chief secretary of Maharashtra through fax. In the given situation, it is not good for them to visit here and hence, they should not come. We have already communicated to them. The Karnataka government will continue to take steps taken in the past,” Bommai told the media.

