scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

‘Don’t send ministers to Belgavi’: Karnataka CM urges Maharashtra

As per the earlier schedule, the two ministers were supposed to visit Belagavi, earlier known as Belgaum, on December 3.

Amid the border dispute between the two states, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said it was not good for the two Maharashtra ministers to visit Belagavi. (File)

State ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai are set to meet activists of Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti — which has been spearheading the movement to merge Belagavi with Maharashtra — at Belagavi in Karnataka on December 6.

As per the earlier schedule, the two ministers were supposed to visit Belagavi, earlier known as Belgaum, on December 3.

In a tweet in Marathi, Patil said some Ambedkarite organisations have urged them to remain present in Belagavi on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. So, instead of December 3, he and Desai will be in Belagavi on December 6.

Amid the border dispute between the two states, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said it was not good for the two Maharashtra ministers to visit Belagavi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

Patil and Desai have been appointed to tackle the border issue with their legal team and plan to visit Belagavi. Their visit is taking place when the Maharashtra government’s petition regarding Belagavi was heard recently in the Supreme Court.

“Already our chief secretary has written to the chief secretary of Maharashtra through fax. In the given situation, it is not good for them to visit here and hence, they should not come. We have already communicated to them. The Karnataka government will continue to take steps taken in the past,” Bommai told the media.

More from Mumbai

With PTI inputs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 01:10:28 am
Next Story

Luis Suarez’s World Cup ends in tears in front of Ghana

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close