‘Don’t rush to conclusions’: Fadnavis breaks silence on conspiracy claims in Ajit Pawar crash

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that as the investigation into the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was underway, it was better to wait for the report and not draw immediate conclusions, adding that while doubts could be raised, nobody should do politics over the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader’s death.

“The investigation into the aeroplane crash is being carried out by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Along with it, a parallel investigation by the state CID is also on. We should wait for the probe report. Don’t rush to draw conclusions,” Fadnavis told the media in Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28. Earlier this week, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar raised questions over the mishap, alleging that a conspiracy could not be ruled out and sought a probe by foreign agencies.

“Ajit Pawar was a big leader who was looked up to and loved by people in Maharashtra. It is understandable that people are raising questions and doubts. Rohit Pawar has raised doubts,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said that he was the first to write a letter to the Centre and demand an investigation into the matter. “The Ministry of Civil Aviation immediately responded and gave its nod. The DGCA is investigating. The black box has been recovered. We should wait for the probe to complete,” Fadnavis said.

Commenting on Rohit Pawar’s demand that foreign agencies should probe the case, Fadnavis said, “Indian agencies are capable. They are of international standards. Yet, if there are concerns, Rohit Pawar should formally take up the matter with the DGCA.”

“If somebody has concerns or raises a doubt, it’s not wrong. But if it is being done for politics, it defeats the purpose,” he cautioned.

Story continues below this ad

Terming Ajit Pawar’s death “very unfortunate and sad”, Fadnavis said, “There should be no politics over it. The investigation will bring the facts before the people.”

Rohit Pawar had also presented an hour-long presentation comprising 54 slides detailing Ajit Pawar’s movements from January 27 onwards. The presentation raised a series of questions related to alleged discrepancies in visibility information, the last-minute replacement of the pilot, and a change in Ajit Pawar’s travel itinerary.

It was the first time since the crash that a member of the Pawar family had publicly alleged conspiracy in Ajit Pawar’s death.