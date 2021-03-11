Don’t postpone Maharashtra Public Services Commission exam: BJP, Cong, NCP to govt

Urging the government to withdraw the decision immediately and hold the exams as per schedule, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said the government cannot use the Covid pretext repeatedly. (File Photo)

The state government on Thursday came under fire from the Opposition BJP as well as the Congress and NCP for postponing the Maharashtra Public Services Commission examination for the third time citing Covid-19.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “If 72 hours before the exam the government postpones it, what will be the impact on thousands of students who have been preparing for a couple of years? It is insensitive.”

Urging the government to withdraw the decision immediately and hold the exams as per schedule, Fadnavis said the government cannot use the Covid pretext repeatedly. Instead, it should ensure that the exams take place without causing inconvenience to students.

State Congress president Nana Patole, meanwhile, urged the government to reconsider its decision, saying it does injustice to students.

“I have raised the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray. The MPSC examination should take place as per schedule,” Patole said. The CM assured him that he would look into the matter, he added.

Thousands from rural Maharashtra spend years preparing for the exams, and travel to cities and towns for coaching. Uncertainty about the exam will result in demonstrations, Patole said.

Concerns were also voiced from the NCP. NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said, “I appeal to the government to convene the MPSC on time. Postponement will have an adverse impact on students’ morale.”

The MPSC exams were scheduled for March 2020. Due to Covid-19 it was postponed, and the next date was announced as October 2020. However, it was again postponed and rescheduled for March 15.