Don’t politicise the pandemic: Fadnavis

The state government should resume dialogue with all affected sectors and take pragmatic decisions instead of playing “political games and distancing itself from its administrative responsibilities in containing Covid-19”, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said on Wednesday. This was after state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that vaccines were short in supply from the Centre and Maharashtra may have to stop the vaccination drive for a few days next week.

“Instead of playing politics, the state government should come to terms with reality and take effective measures to control the pandemic. It has become a trend within the MVA government to accuse the Centre for everything,” Fadnavis told mediapersons.

“If there were issues, the state government should have directly approached the Centre. It should have send its emissary to the capital to hold discussions. But instead of doing its administrative work, it went public, accusing the Centre for vaccine shortage. It is unfortunate.”