Don’t harm Mumbai because you are angry with me: Thackeray to BJP on Metro shed decision

A day after Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis overturned the decision of the previous MVA government to shift Mumbai Metro-3 carshed to Kanjurmarg from Aarey, former CM and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray opposed the move and asked the BJP “not to play with the environment and Mumbai”.

While speaking to the media on Friday after stepping down as CM, Thackeray said, “I am sad because of the move of changing the decision of Aarey car shed. Do not harm Mumbai and Mumbaikars just because you are angry with me. Hurt me, not Mumbaikars. The Aarey plot is important for the environment… Don’t project anger on Mumbaikars.”

He added, “Don’t change the proposal for the Metro shed. Don’t play with the environment of Mumbai. If you are angry with me, hurt me, not Mumbai and the environment. Consider the proposal of having Metro-3 carshed at Kanjurmarg. I am requesting with folded hands, don’t insist on making the carshed at Aarey.”

Thackeray also questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision to make a “so-called Shiv Sainik” the CM when it did not keep its 2019 promise of rotating the post between the two parties.

“I have already congratulated the newly formed government and hope that it will work for the people. The manner this government was formed and they made a so-called Shiv Sainik the CM… I was demanding the same 2.5 years ago. I was asking them (BJP) to have a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years and a BJP CM for the remaining 2.5 years, something that was decided between Amit Shah and I,” Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, deputy CM Fadnavis, commenting on the Metro carshed, said that the decision taken by Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was wrong; adding that the right place for the shed was Aarey only. “A lot of work on Metro-3 is completed but unless carshed work is done, the Metro cannot run. The plot where the earlier government had proposed the carshed (in Kanjurmarg) is a disputed one and even after getting the carshed now, the work will take at least four years. In Aarey, which was cleared by the Supreme Court, 25 per cent work on that land is already complete and the remaining 75 per cent can be completed immediately. Hence, for the benefit of Mumbaikars, if we have to start the Metro soon, then the car shed has to be in Aarey only,” he said.

Speaking to media about the latest political developments in state, Thackeray said, “Had Home Minister Amit Shah kept his promise of having a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years, there would have been a BJP CM for at least 2.5 years. I don’t know what they have achieved after forming this government (making Eknath Shinde as CM) as that would mean that there would be no BJP CM in Maharashtra for the entire five-year tenure.”

He added, “I have a question: why did they (BJP) refuse (to have a Sena CM then) and why now they have formed the government without making a BJP leader the CM. The Shiv Sena was officially with you (in 2019). Had they done it then (made a Sena leader the CM), the MVA would not have come into existence.”

Thackeray said there was an attempt to create a perception that there is a Shiv Sena CM at the helm in the state, which is not the case. “There is now again an attempt to create a misconception in the minds of people that there is a Shiv Sena CM in Maharashtra. But there can’t be a Shiv Sena CM by keeping the Sena aside,” he said.