Don’t force us to impose strict restrictions like lockdown: Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday met with a delegation of hotel and restaurant associations, warning them to adhere to all the laid down 2 standard operating procedures in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday met with a delegation of hotel and restaurant associations, warning them to adhere to all the laid down 2 standard operating procedures in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state. Thackeray said that the failure to adhere to these rules could lead the government to impose a lockdown.

The meeting was held in wake of large crowding being observed in some restaurants. “When a central team arrived in Mumbai last week, the team said they saw crowding in a hotel where no staffer was wearing a mask and maintaining social distance norms. Initially, all norms were being followed in hotels and restaurants.

Now, the administration is witnessing that norms are being violated in some hotels, malls, and restaurants across the state. The norms must be followed strictly.



The infection can be prevented if everyone cooperates. So, don’t force us to impose strict restrictions like lockdown,” said Thackeray told the delegation. The chief minister further directed municipal and police administrations to take action against all hotels and restaurants that are violating rules.



The associations assured the government of full cooperation, stating that hotels and restaurants, which flout norms, would be removed from their panels.