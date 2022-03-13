Don’t discard masks as yet, continue to follow precautions, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Sunday urged people not to discard the masks as yet and follow guidelines even though cases of Covid-19 are on the decline in the state, which was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pawar, while addressing a party function, said, “Although Covid-19 cases have declined and lockdown is over, people should continue to exercise precautions. It is better to keep the mask on to avoid Corona.”

While outlining the importance of taking precautionary measures, he said conforming to Covid-19 guidelines like wearing the face mask and using sanitisers is essential.

Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, cited his own example to lead the masses to keep Covid-19 away. He said, “I always wear the mask. Even during the state budget presentation on March 11, I had the mask covering my mouth and nose”.

The senior NCP leader also drew attention to developments in China. He said, “There are reports of lockdown in a city in China due to Covid-19. So, it is a cause of concern. And we must bear in mind that Covid-19 is not totally eradicated.”

Maharashtra recorded 324 new Covid 19 cases on Saturday and according to government data, there are 2,721 active patients in the state. At present 18,009 people are under home quarantine and 554 in institutional quarantine.