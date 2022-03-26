Don’t defame police force for political purposes: Walse-Patil

HOME MINISTER Dilip Walse-Patil on Friday said the entire home department cannot be held responsible for the mistakes of some police officers and urged the Opposition not to defame the Maharashtra police for political purposes.

Walse-Patil, while replying to last week’s motion tabled by the Opposition, said the government is standing behind those police officers who are doing good work.

“During the past two years, there were continuous agitations of various political parties during the Corona situation. There was also an attempt to tarnish the image of the police and the government. Do not tarnish the image of the police department for political purposes. They have done remarkable work during the pandemic which cannot be ignored,” said the state home minister.

On the inappropriate assets allegations levelled by the Opposition against retired police officer Isaque Bagwan, minister Dilip Walse-Patil said the government would look into it.