Don’t create artificial shortage by queuing outside petrol pumps, hoarding fuel: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing the excise duties on petrol and diesel, saying the decision will bring a huge relief to people. (Image: @CMOMaharashtra/X)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Friday there is enough stock of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, and urged people not to hoard fuel as it would lead to unnecessary artificial storage.

Speaking to media persons in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “Don’t believe in rumours of fuel scarcity. It is my ardent appeal to people not to queue up in petrol pumps”.

“There will be no lockdown in India… All those trying to build a fake narrative should refrain from doing so. If anybody continues to spread rumours about the lockdown, they will be dealt with firmly,” he added.

The chief minister said that the supply of LPG cylinders for commercial use has been restored to 40 per cent from 20 per cent, and gradually it will be increased to 50 per cent. “This will help commercial establishments normalise the situation and bring huge relief”.