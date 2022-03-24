Don’t allow hijab row to thwart educational growth of Muslim women, says former MP Dalwai

Religious fundamentalists are using the hijab controversy to “thwart the growth of Muslim girls in the education sector” and Muslims should understand this “devious design” of religious fanatics and “tread cautiously” on the matter, said Husain Dalwai, Maulana Azad Vichar Manch president and former Congress Rajya Sabha MP.

The organised protest by Muslim women in the hijab controversy in Karnataka has shaken the Centre, Dalwai said. “The education of Muslim students should not be stopped at any cost. This should be ensured by Muslim Ulemas, academicians, intellectuals, educational institutions, non-governmental organisations,” he added.

Dalwai also accused right-wing Hindu groups of creating hatred against Muslims through films like Kashmir Files. “Through films like Kashmir Files, they are distorting history. They distort facts to create hatred against Muslims. They are using these to form a communal divide between Hindus and Muslims,” Dalwai said.

Secular Hindus, however, are coming forward to protest the false narrative created through the film and they are standing in support of Muslims, he added.

“The country is governed by the Indian Constitution. Every individual has the right to practice his or her religion. It promises freedom of speech and action. Unfortunately, some religious fundamentalists are deliberately orchestrating communal hatred, pitting Hindus versus Muslims. Every time they bring some new context. The latest is hijab and Kashmir Files,” he added.

Progressive Muslims should recognise their devious designs and defeat them, Dalwai said. “The progress of Muslims depends on ensuring good education for both girls and boys. To combat backwardness amongst Muslims, education holds the key. A good education will open up newer opportunities in the employment sector and raise their living standards,” he added.