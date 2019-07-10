Don’t accept Deora resignation, 8 Mumbai Congress leaders write to Mallikarjun Kharge

A section of Mumbai Congress leaders on Tuesday wrote to AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge, requesting him not to accept the resignation of Milind Deora as the city unit president.

In the letter, eight leaders stated that the city unit will be in a “colossal mess” if Deora’s resignation is accepted. they added that party workers have full faith in Deora and that he should continue to head the unit.

The signatories to the letter are Kripashankar Singh and Janardan Chandurkar, both former presidents of Mumbai Congress, MLA Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan, former MP Eknath Gaikwad, former MLA Baba Sidique, senior city unit vice-president Madhu Chavan, MLA Varsha Gaikwad and Legislative Council chief whip Bhai

“As soon as Deora took over there were dramatic changes in Mumbai Congress. All worked positively under one roof and fought against fascist forces. At this crucial juncture in view of the upcoming assembly elections, Milind Deora is the only leader who can unite everyone… He is the only leader and answer to factionalism,” the letter said.

Deora had on Sunday announced that he was putting in his papers and looking for a national role to stabilise the party. His decision came shortly after party national president Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the post.

Deora’s resignation sparked in-house fight with former city unit chief Sanjay Nirupam questioning his decision. Without naming anyone, Nirupam had tweeted, “A resignation comes with a feeling of sacrifice. But here a moment later, a national-level position is being sought. Is this a resignation or a ladder to climb up.”

Deora had replaced Nirupam as president of the Mumbai Congress just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Nirupam had lost from Mumbai North West seat to a Shiv Sena nominee by a margin of over 2 lakh votes