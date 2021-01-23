scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Dongri drug bust: Two more arrested

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | January 23, 2021 8:58:10 pm
With the two arrests on Saturday, the number of arrests in the case has gone up to five. (Representational Image)

The NCB Saturday arrested two persons, including a Bhiwandi-based jeweller, in connection with the drug bust at Dongri on Thursday, where they found a chemical laboratory making mephedrone in a building. With the two arrests on Saturday, the number of arrests in the case has gone up to five.

An officer said the accused arrested on Saturday include Salman Pathan, a relative and assistant of an arrested accused, Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, who is a relative of yesteryear don Karim Lala and Vikrant Jain, a Bhiwandi-based jeweller who allegedly financed the drug network.

The NCB is on the lookout for Arif Bhujwala, allegedly linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang, and a major supplier of mephedrone who fled his Dongri residence on Thursday when the NCB team conducted a raid there.

While Bhujwala’s residence was on the fifth floor of the Noor building at Dongri, police found a clandestine laboratory operating on the fourth floor where mephedrone was being manufactured. The NCB has issued a look out circular for Bhujwala to ensure he does not flee the country.

Apart from Parvez, his aide Zakir Shaikh and a DJ Rahul Verma were arrested by the NCB earlier.

