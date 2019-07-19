Dongri building collapse kills 13, condition of last victim to be rescued takes turn for the worse, others stable

Alema Idrisy (28), a survivor of the Dongri building collapse in which 13 were killed, was transferred to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) in J J Hospital on Thursday after her condition took a turn for the worse following a surgery on her hand.

Doctors said Idrisy’s kidney function has been affected, and she will be monitored until her condition stabilises.

Idrisy was the last to be rescued from the debris of Kesarbai Mansion, 18 hours after the three-storey structure came crashing down on Tuesday. She was rescued at 5 am on Wednesday along with her two sons, Shehzad (8) and Arbaz (7), who succumbed to suffocation and multiple trauma injuries.

Idrisy suffered a head wound and injuries to her right hand and left leg. She also had breathing difficulties and required oxygen support on Wednesday. She underwent surgery on her arm on Thursday after doctors found that she suffered from compartment syndrome that caused pressure to build in her limbs.

“We have conducted surgery to stabilise her. But her kidney function is affected. The urine she is passing has blood in it. We aim to first save her, then save her arm and operate on it again at a later stage,” a plastic surgeon from JJ Hospital said.

Idrisy, who is aware that her two sons died, kept asking for her husband Rasheed on Thursday. “The wound on her hand is serious. She is in pain. There is the guilt of losing both her sons,” her relative, Shamim Idrisy, said.

The Idrisy family had been living in the Kesarbai Mansion on rent for the past two months. The family had been planning to return to their village near Lucknow by the weekend.

Meanwhile, eight others injured in the collapse remain admitted in J J Hospital. Sajida Zariwala (62), who resided on the first floor of the building and lost her son as well as granddaughter in the incident, underwent surgery on her hand on Wednesday. She suffered polytrauma, but remains stable, said doctors.

“All other patients are stable. We are carrying out their treatment free of cost,” said Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase.

Four members of the Salmani family remain admitted for multiple wounds to their back and limbs. “I am the only one looking after them, four others in our family died in the collapse. My brother and sister both have back injuries,” said Ikra Salmani. Doctors on Thursday shifted Ikra’s niece, 18-month-old Nasra, to her mother Zeenat Salmani’s cot as the baby kept crying for her. Zeenat had saved Nasra by wrapping herself around the baby during the collapse. She sustained a back injury, but remains stable, said doctors.