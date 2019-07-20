Dongri building collapse: First to be pulled out, body of 34-year-old Javed Ismail identified by kin after 3 days

The body of an unidentified man pulled out from the debris of the collapsed portion of the Kesarbai Mansion was identified by his sister on Friday.

On July 16, a portion of the residential building in Dongri collapsed killing 13. The body of 34-year-old Javed Ismail was among the first to be taken out of the rubble, but his family was unable to locate him. On Friday, police handed over his body to his older sister Shabnam Shaikh (53).

Police is, thus far, probing a case of unnatural death. Statements of all those injured in the collapse and families of the deceased have been recorded, said senior police officers.

“We have also questioned other residents of the building, the trust that maintains the building and its builder, apart from officials from the BMC and MHADA,” said an officer.

Police will also be looking into the suspension of B ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vivek Rahi, under whose jurisdiction Dongri is.

“The suspension suggests a failure to carry out duties under the BMC Act by not acting against illegal construction. We will be studying the suspension order to see if there is any criminal negligence as well,” added the officer.

While the Bai Hirabai Rahimbhai Aloo Paroo and Bai Kesarbai Dharamsey Khakoo Charitable and Religious Trust stated that had asked residents of the collapsed portion to vacate the building, police is trying to establish who is responsible for the deaths and injuries when the century-old structure came crashing down.