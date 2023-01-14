Domestic violence FIR against woman for harassing sister-in-law quashed 

“Loss of character or bruised reputation cannot be restored even by judicial reprieve,” the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court said while quashing an FIR against Section 498A (punishment for domestic violence) under IPC against a woman judicial officer, who, along with her brother, was booked in June, 2019 for subjecting her sister-in-law to mental and physical cruelty.

The court, while quashing case against the woman, noted that FIR “prima facie” revealed a rift in marital ties between her brother and sister-in-law, and she had been “dragged” into the dispute with various allegations, while no offence was made out for the probe. “It is pertinent to note that unfounded criminal charges and long-drawn criminal prosecution can have serious consequences.

A person subjected to such litigation suffers immense mental trauma, humiliation and monetary loss. Reckless imputations can also result in serious repercussions on career progression and future pursuits and most importantly it stigmatises reputation, brings disrepute and lowers the image of a person amongst friends, family and colleagues,” the bench noted.

The court invoked William Shakespeare to state that “right to the reputation and dignity of an individual is held to be an integrated part of Articles 21 and 19 (2) of the Constitution.”

The HC quoted Shakespeare, who had said, “Good name in man and woman, dear my lord, is the immediate jewel of their souls: Who steals my purse steals trash; ’tis something, nothing; ’twas mine, ’tis his, and has been slave to thousands: But he that filches from me my good name, robs me of that, which not enriches him and makes me poor indeed.”

A division bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudesai and Justice R M Joshi was hearing a plea filed by the woman through advocate A R Devkate. The applicant sought to quash and set aside the FIR registered on November 12, 2019, at a police station in Jalgaon.

The sister-in-law, in her FIR, had referred to instances in which the accused had allegedly harassed her. The complainant said she was told to get ready in an unused washroom, and in another instance, the accused had ordered chicken biryani for herself and her brother while asking the sister-in-law to prepare her own food. She was also allegedly compelled to not raise her voice against her in-laws and asked to “mend her ways if she wished to continue to live in the matrimonial home.”

Advertisement

The complainant had claimed that the accused, who is a judicial officer, ought to have intervened in the marital dispute, but instead, was biased and supported her brother while blaming her sister-in-law. Allegations of mental and physical cruelty were made against the applicant, her brother and other family members.

The bench held, “The FIR in question is a classic example wherein family members of the husband have been implicated in proceedings under Section 498A of IPC as an instrument to settle personal scores with the husband. The unfounded proceedings, qua the applicant, need to be quashed to prevent abuse of the process of the court, to protect the right of the applicant, and thus to secure the ends of justice.”