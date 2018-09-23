Domestic help ‘steals’ TV actor’s ATM card, withdraws Rs 40,000; arrested

The actress then found out that her card was missing and her domestic help was also missing. She immediately called the bank’s customer care number and blocked the card. (representational) The actress then found out that her card was missing and her domestic help was also missing. She immediately called the bank’s customer care number and blocked the card. (representational)

The Malvani police have arrested a 23-year-old domestic help for allegedly stealing an ATM card from his employer’s residence and withdrawing Rs 40,000. The complainant, TV actor Monali Bhardwaj, had written the ATM pin code on the cover holding the card, said the police.

According to police, the case was registered on September 14, after the 37-year-old actress approached the police station.

An officer from Malvani police station said, “The actress lives in a bungalow in Madh with her husband and child. She came to the police station alleging that her servant, Dinesh Shetty, fled with her ATM card and withdrew cash a day before.”

Shetty, a resident of Madh area, was employed seven months ago. On September 13, in the morning the accused had allegedly sneaked into the empty bedroom and took the ATM card from the complainant’s purse.

“The actress learnt about the theft after she received four messages in the afternoon with each message intimating that Rs 10,000 has been withdrawn from her account,” said an officer.

The actress then found out that her card was missing and her domestic help was also missing. She immediately called the bank’s customer care number and blocked the card.

The messages said the location of the ATM kiosk where the money had been withdrawn was near her residence.

Shetty was nabbed from the Madh area and was booked under section 381 (theft by employee) of the Indian Penal Code.

