Domestic help held in Rs 2.65 crore theft at Deputy Council Chairperson Sachin Ahir’s home

A domestic worker employed for nearly two decades at the Worli residence of Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Sachin Ahir has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments, diamond jewellery, silverware and cash worth Rs 2.65 crore over the past three years. Three other domestic workers are absconding, and the Mumbai Crime Branch has launched a search to trace them.

Sachin Ahir, a senior Shiv Sena leader, is the Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and a former state minister. He has represented the Worli constituency in the past and currently holds the second-highest constitutional office in the Upper House of the state legislature.

The Crime Branch’s Unit 3 is investigating the alleged theft from Ahir’s residence at Gulrukh Building on Worli Sea Face. Four domestic workers were employed at the residence. Of them, Pravin Solanki (45) has been arrested, while the remaining three are on the run, police said.

According to police, the case was registered on the complaint of Ahir’s son, Krishna Ahir, who alleged that valuables had been disappearing from the house over the last three years. The theft came to light last week after a family member searched for a piece of jewellery and found it missing. A subsequent check revealed that several gold ornaments, gold biscuits, diamond jewellery, silverware and cash kept in the house had also disappeared.

Police said the missing valuables were collectively valued at around Rs 2.65 crore. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Worli police station before the probe was transferred to Crime Branch Unit 3.

Solanki, who had been working with the family for nearly 20 years, was arrested and remanded in police custody till July 28.

Investigators said they have recovered 325 grams of gold from a Mumbai jeweller to whom Solanki allegedly sold part of the stolen ornaments. Police said they are seeking legal opinion on whether the jeweller should be booked for allegedly receiving stolen property or treated as a witness in the case.

Story continues below this ad

During interrogation, Solanki allegedly confessed to selling the stolen valuables and sharing the proceeds with his associates. Police suspect his long association with the family gave him knowledge of where valuables were kept and enabled him to remove expensive items over an extended period without immediately attracting suspicion.

“We are questioning the accused to establish where the stolen ornaments were disposed of and to identify everyone involved in the conspiracy,” a senior police officer said.