Domestic help held for theft at Kishore Kumar’s bungalow

Santacruz police on Friday arrested a domestic help working at the late singer Kishore Kumar’s bungalow in Santacruz (west) for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 1.81 lakh.

According to the police, Harnarayan Yadav, 24, was working as a domestic help for the family for eight years. Kumar’s son Amit stays in the bungalow with his family.



At 4 am on March 16, Yadav allegedly decamped with valuables from the Kumar bungalow located on Kishore Kumar Ganguly road. When the family members found out about the theft, they approached the local police.

“He was traced to his hometown in Banda, Uttar Pradesh with the help of local police there and is being brought back to Mumbai,” said Dyaneshwar Ganore, senior inspector of Santacruz police station.



The complaint was lodged by Kumar’s granddaughter Vrienda Ganguly, an astrologer.