Domestic help held for stealing Rs 6 lakh from doc’s home

A 35-year-old house help has been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 6 lakh from the residence of a doctor in Chembur.

Police said the accused — identified as Vidya Kamble, a resident of Govandi — would buy gold jewellery with the stolen cash and give them to her boyfriend.

She was employed at the doctor’s residence from October 3. The police said that the doctor, Gurneet Wasan who runs diagnostics centres in Chembur, would bring all his earnings home and keep them in a cupboard. He would deposit the cash in his bank account at regular intervals.

“He kept the money in bundles of Rs 50,000 in his cupboard. On November 3, he noticed 10 bundles were missing,” said police sub inspector Devdas Mane of Govandi police station.

The complainant suspected the help, and installed a camera in his bedroom. “The camera faced the cupboard, in which there were two bundles of Rs 50,000,” said an officer.

On November 5, after the house help arrived, the doctor took his family out for breakfast. “When they returned after an hour, he went checked the cupboard and found the two bundles were missing,” said Mane.

The complainant confronted Kamble and showed the video, after which she confessed.

Govandi police were informed, after which Kamble was arrested. Police inspector TS Koyande said she was arrested in 2019 for stealing from her employer.

During questioning, the police learnt that the woman would buy gold ornaments for her boyfriend with the cash.

“Following her arrest, a gold chain of 50 grams and two bracelets weighing 24 grams and 33 grams were recovered from the boyfriend,” said an officer.

The woman is currently in judicial custody.