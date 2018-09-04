Mumbai: Domestic help held for stealing cash, valuables worth Rs 7 lakh

The family raised suspicion about the domestic help’s involvement as he failed to report to work after the couple returned from their vacation. They filed the case with Sion police on August 17. The police traced Chaudhari in Bihar by tracking his mobile phone location,” a police officer said. (Representational Image) The family raised suspicion about the domestic help’s involvement as he failed to report to work after the couple returned from their vacation. They filed the case with Sion police on August 17. The police traced Chaudhari in Bihar by tracking his mobile phone location,” a police officer said. (Representational Image)

Police arrested a 26-year-old domestic help for allegedly stealing cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 7 lakh from his employer’s residence in Chunabhatti. The couple was on vacation when the accused, identified as Rajendra Dharmadev Chaudhari, committed the theft, the police added. The complainant, Sanjay Vinay Shroff (62), and his wife stay on the fourth floor of Vrundavan Society in Chunabhatti.

“In the first week of August, the couple went on a vacation to Mahabaleshwar for five days. When they returned, they found some ornaments and cash missing from their house,” police said.

Before filing the complaint, the couple first checked with their daughter who stays in the neighbouring apartment. But she didn’t have any clue about the items. The family raised suspicion about the domestic help’s involvement as he failed to report to work after the couple returned from their vacation. They filed the case with Sion police on August 17. The police traced Chaudhari in Bihar by tracking his mobile phone location,” a police officer said.

“Chaudhari has confessed to the crime. He entered the house on August 9 through the bathroom’s window. He claimed that he found valuables worth more than 40 lakh in the house, but took only some of them to avoid getting caught. He used the stolen cash to buy a flight ticket to Bihar. He was hiding at his mother-in-law’s residence,” the police added quoting Chaudhari’s confession.

The stolen valuables have been recovered, but the accused has already used the cash to buy the flight ticket, he added.

The accused has been booked under section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App