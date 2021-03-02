Domestic help held for murder of elderly woman

A 40-year-old former civil defence volunteer was arrested for allegedly attacking a Delhi Police constable when the latter tried to apprehend him for allegedly harassing a woman.

Three days after a 77-year-old woman was found gagged to death in her house at Worli Sea face, police arrested two persons including her house help for allegedly killing her and stealing valuables from her house.

Vishni Dolvani was found dead on the ground floor of her two-storey bungalow, named Prasanna Kutir, early Friday. She stayed there with her wheelchair-bound husband, son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

“She was found dead by one of her house helps, with her hands and legs tied. Her mouth was stuffed with a piece of cloth,” said an officer. She had five helps working in the house, of whom two were on leave and three were present. Of them, a 22-year-old man identified as Amarjeet Nishad (22) started working in her house two months ago. Police had suspected Nishad’s role in the crime as he has been missing since the incident.

Police traced him near Surat in Gujarat. Nishad, along with one Abhijit Zoriya (22), is suspected to have planned to escape to Varanasi and then head to Kolkata. “When they were about to escape to Varanasi, the accused and his accomplice were held,” said an officer.

Police brought them to Mumbai. During questioning, the duo reportedly said they did not intend to kill the woman. They reportedly said that they tied her hands and legs and stuffed her mouth with cloth so that she could not raise an alarm. “But, with her mouth stuffed, the woman panicked and could not breathe, and suffocated to death,” said an officer from Worli police station.

Officials said the stolen cash had been spent by the accused, but the stolen valuables were recovered. “We are yet to evaluate the jewelleries stolen, but it is more than Rs 4 lakh as in the complaint. The son had informed that a cupboard’s lock was broken and valuables were missing from there,” said an officer.

The police said that Nishad and Zoriya have been arrested under Sections 302 (murder), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

They were produced in court and remanded in police custody.