Domestic help arrested for stealing from house of employer

A 20-year-old house help was arrested by the Mumbai Police last week for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 3.23 lakh from her employer’s house in Colaba.

The police said the woman, Sanjana Gotmukhale, confessed to stealing. Gotmukhale, who hails from Latur, allegedly told the police that she she wanted to marry her long-time boyfriend and live a luxurious life.

Gotmukhale was employed as a domestic help six years ago by the family. Darayas Chhibbar, who is 70 years old, employed her, as his wife is suffering from Parkinson’s disease and needed help. “Gotmukhale was given the job primarily to take care of the ill wife,” said an officer.

The police said that in June, Chhibbar noticed that some cash were missing from his home. “He had brought some cash home, which he was to deposit in the bank. However, the next day, when he took out the cash from the cupboard, he noticed that some of it were missing,” said the officer, adding that when Chhibbar confronted both his helps, they denied the allegations.

The police said that in August, Chhibbar went on a trip with his family. “When he returned, he saw that more cash and valuables had gone missing. He then lodged a complaint with the Colaba police, where a case of house break-in was registered,” said the officer.

Following this, the police brought the two domestic helps to the police station for questioning and Gotmukhale confessed to the crime.

Gotmukhale was arrested and during investigation, the police managed to recover more cash and valuables than Chhibbar had reported missing. “We have recovered valuables worth Rs 7.5 lakh. We are trying to ascertain whether she stole all of it from Chhibbar’s house or she has committed similar crime elsewhere as well,” said the officer.