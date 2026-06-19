Domestic defence production increased to over Rs 1.78 lakh crore in 2025-26: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for a 10,000-ton Aluminium Extrusion Press at Yantra India Limited's Ordnance Factory Ambajhari unit in Nagpur on Friday. The project aims to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports. (X Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art 10,000-ton Aluminium Extrusion Press at Yantra India Limited (YIL) at Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, Nagpur, a unit of Yantra India Limited (YIL) in Nagpur, describing the project as a significant step towards strengthening India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and achieving self-reliance in critical defence technologies.

The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, which began with Vedic chants, was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, YIL Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Kumar Iyer, and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and YIL.

During his speech highlighting India’s growing defence manufacturing sector, Singh said, “Domestic defence production, which stood at Rs 46,000 crore in 2014, had increased to more than Rs 1.78 lakh crore in 2025-26.”