Dombivli’s ‘Pookie Don’ arrested after 7 guns, 371 cartridges found inside hidden shoe rack panel

Patil, who projects himself as a local strongman on social media, has more than 3 lakh followers on Instagram

Written by Piyush Patil

A Dombivli builder, whose Instagram reels earned him the monikers ‘Pookie Uncle’ and ‘Pookie Don’, has been arrested by the Thane Crime Branch after a cache of illegal firearms and ammunition was allegedly found inside his residence during a late-night raid.

Surendra Pandurang Patil, 55, who was arrested on Sunday, has several cases registered against him, including rape and electricity theft, and had been released on bail only a fortnight ago.

Patil, who projects himself as a local strongman on social media, has more than 3 lakh followers on Instagram, with videos of his awkward dance moves often garnering lakhs of views. Sometimes seen holding a firearm in his Instagram reels, he also flaunted the police protection he enjoyed before it was withdrawn.