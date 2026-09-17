Bags open, dogs out: Sena UBT leader makes a ‘stray’ move at panchayat office

The dog, clearly frightened by being locked inside the bag, moves away and settles into a corner on another table (Screengrab from viral video)

Shiv Sena (UBT) Yuva Sena district chief Vikram Randhave on Tuesday, September 15, released four to five stray dogs inside the office of Niphad Nagar Panchayat chief officer Dheeraj Bhamre to highlight what he described as the administration’s failure to tackle the growing menace of stray dogs.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and purportedly shows the politician carrying bags inside Vikram Randhave’s office. Moments later, he opens the bags and lets the dogs out on his table. Startled by the move, Vikram Randhave, who was sitting in his chair, slides back a little.

The dog, clearly frightened by being locked inside the bag, moves away and settles into a corner on another table, while the Sena UBT leader gets into a heated exchange with the Niphad civic chief.