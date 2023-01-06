Dogs are not humans: Bombay High Court quashes FIR against youth who ran over dog

Owners may treat dogs as their children, but dogs aren’t human beings and hence a person cannot be booked under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC, for acts endangering human life, or likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person, the Bombay High Court has ruled.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan quashed an FIR against a Swiggy food delivery partner. who met with an accident with a dog that was trying to cross the road near Marine Drive. The dog later died of its injuries while the petitioner was also injured as his motorbike skidded due to the sudden application of brakes.

A division bench of Justice Mohite-Dere and Justice Chavan on December 20, 2022, passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Manas Mandar Godbole (20), argued through advocate Tripti R Shetty, seeking to quash an FIR registered with the Marine Drive Police station.

Godbole, who is a final year student of a Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication, was 18 years old at the time of the incident that took place in April 2020.

He was booked under several IPC sections. He was also booked under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act (1988) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1960) in the case.

According to the FIR, on April 11, 2020, during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, the complainant was feeding stray dogs at Marine Drive around 8 pm. She alleged that the petitioner’s bike hit a street dog, which was walking on the street. The dog later succumbed to the injuries. In her complaint, she said Godbole’s bike also skid and he was also injured.

After perusing the material on record, the bench observed, “No doubt, a dog/cat is treated as a child or as a family member by their owners, but basic biology tells us that they are not human beings. Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC pertains to acts endangering human life, or likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person. Thus, legally speaking the said sections will have no application to the facts in hand….”

The court noted that “there was no intent whatsoever of the petitioner to cause the death of the dog, which intersected the road when the petitioner was on his bike, on way to deliver a food parcel.” Applications of such sections of IPC by police “clearly shows non-application of mind” and “defies logic”, the bench noted. It also directed the state government to pay Rs 20,000 to the petitioner.