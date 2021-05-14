Doctors must be protected from assault: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that doctors and healthcare staff who are “in the frontline and working tirelessly” during the pandemic are required to be protected by the authorities from assault by relatives of patients.

The HC said, “We have to protect doctors, and medical services providers at this hour, especially when they are tirelessly working for us under stress. As a responsible state, we will fail in our duty if we do not protect them… It is of paramount interest. They are saving society.”

The court added that doctors cannot be made “scapegoats” for lack of drugs or oxygen supply.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni was hearing a PIL filed by Dr Rajeev Digambar Joshi argued through advocate Nitin Deshpande, pertaining to the safety of doctors across Maharashtra, highlighting instances of assault on doctors by the kin of patients.