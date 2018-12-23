Doctor’s murder in 2003: Bombay HC reverses order discharging prime accused

The Bombay High Court on Friday set aside a trial court order discharging prime accused Narendra Goel in the 2003 murder case of Canadian national Dr Asha Goel, who was found dead in her brother’s apartment in Malabar Hill. Narendra Goel is the son-in-law of the victim’s brother Suresh Agarwal.

The police had challenged the trial court order of February 14, 2016, discharging Narendra Goel. On August 23, 2003, Dr Asha Goel was stabbed in her sleep at the house of her brother at Narayan Dabholkar Road, Malabar Hill.

According to the police, Agarwal with the help of Narendra Goel and three others had hatched a conspiracy to kill Dr Asha Goel. The police had booked four persons: Narendra Goel, Agarwal’s son-in-law, Pradeep Parab, Pawankumar Goenka and Manohar Shinde. Agarwal died the same year the murder took place. Parab has been declared an approver in the case.

Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakare told the HC that Narendra Goel has cited the alibi that on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, 2003, he was not in Mumbai and had left on August 22 night for Delhi. Thakare said this defence needs to be scrutinised and that can be done only at the stage of trial after giving an opportunity to the prosecution to verify the details.

Narendra Goel’s lawyer Mukesh Vyas told the HC there is no evidence to frame charges of murder against him. Vyas further said there is no evidence against Goel except the confession statement of the approver, which he said is very doubtful in the absence of any corroboration. Parab has told the police that Narendra Goel had knowledge of the conspiracy.

Justice Mridula Bhatkar said, “The learned sessions judge, while discussing this issue, has lost sight that the evidence of alibi is to be tested and the prosecution is to be given full opportunity. Sometimes the alibi can be planted by the intelligent accused. In the present case, there is evidence of the approver by way of confession made on oath before the judicial magistrate and on the other side there is document disclosing his alibi.”