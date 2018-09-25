Doctors for Melghat: Secy asked to appear before Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the state principal secretary (Public Health) to appear before the court and provide information about specialised doctors to be appointed at Melghat region in Amaravati district.

The court was hearing a PIL regarding malnutrition among children in the region. The court asked the state government if it has carried out any scientific study to understand the issue and take remedial measures. It added that the state should strive to be first to eradicate malnutrition.

